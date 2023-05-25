At the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023, Sony announced a raft of new PSVR2 titles, including some really cool looking titles.

Perhaps the biggest one of the lot, however, is Resident Evil 4: VR Edition. Having only just been released and already being one of the highest rated games of 2023, Resident Evil 4 in VR is a terrifying concept. I had a go at Resident Evil Village in VR, and let me tell you, it was pant-shittingly scary.

It’s worth noting Capcom has already confirmed the VR mode for Resident Evil 4 will be free DLC exclusively for PlayStation 5 / PSVR2, and that more information about it will be released “at a later date”. Check out the trailer, below:

But that’s not all, so here’s the rest of the PSVr2 announcements.

Arizona Sunshine 2 announced

Arizona Sunshine 2 is a direct sequel to the original that sets you on an all-new limb-strewn adventure in search of answers. And what’s better than braving the end of the f*cking world? Surviving it with your new best friend—Buddy. Not only is Buddy your four-legged companion through thick and thin, he’s also the goodest boy and will help take down those pesky Freds for you. In this (surprisingly light-hearted) story of a profoundly lonely man desperate to find another living person in post-apocalyptic Arizona, our hero and Buddy embark on a quest for a new sense of purpose, seeking the joy that the wasteland around them cannot provide.

Synapse

From the award-winning team behind Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops and Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity comes the next generation of immersive VR action.

Unleash your inner anti-hero with deadly weaponry in one hand and expressive telekinetic abilities in the other in a VR action-shooter experience created exclusively for PlayStation VR2. In this latest trailer, the team reveal the launch window and exciting talent behind the game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

In Crossfire: Sierra Squad, you are the leader of an elite paramilitary fireteam within the Global Risk organization facing an unexpected skirmish with the rival Black List organization. Battle a variety of crafty enemies in a relentless search for the truth, and prove why you were selected as the intrepid leader of the most feared special unit in existence – Sierra Squad!

When you drop into the action, you’ll experience all the high-quality characters, maps, and movement that Crossfire fans have become accustomed to, now in VR. Fierce paramilitary action between rival factions Black List and Global Risk in a variety of indoor and outdoor battle scenes with over 60 campaign missions will keep you riveted.

39 types of weapons including pistols, rifles, throwable – and throw back-able – grenades and sniper rifles with revolutionary scope mechanics give you plenty of options to dispatch 17 types of enemies. You’ll also engage with heavy artillery like helicopters and LAV’s in full 360° VR space, so be sure to keep your head on a swivel.

Clearing the enemies out won’t be easy. But if you need help, recruit up to 3 other friends and jump into large-scale co-op play!

Beat Saber (out now)

Beat Saber is now available on PlayStation VR2! But that’s not all: the Queen Music Pack, featuring 11 iconic songs from this legendary band, is out now together with a new custom environment and light show. Get the game for PS VR2 and the Queen Music Pack now and start slashing to the beats of your favorite music. [Music pack sold separately.]

If you already own Beat Saber on PS VR, you can upgrade to PS VR2 for free. Any purchased Beat Saber music packs on PS VR are also transferable to PS VR2.