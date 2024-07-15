Anger Foot review

July 11, 2024
Sometimes a game comes along that just makes you feel good. Not because of some heartwarming story or loveable characters, but because its just a blast to play. Anger Foot is a trip where you take part in short and snappy levels using either your foot or a weapon to dispatch goons from rival gangs with over-the-top and impactful vigour. Shit City is filled with enemies who are begging for you to kick the living hell out of them, and in doing so you’ll find new ways to do just that thanks to a steady flow of new sneakers all with varying power-ups and abilities.
As you progress through the levels, you’ll be thrown into different rooms or buildings. Each one has different objectives for you to earn more stars, which in turn get you new pairs of sneakers. At the beginning of Anger Foot, your favourite pairs of sneakers are stolen. You aren’t just attempting to recover them, though. Plenty more of these sneakers will be added to your collection, each with something that changes the way you approach missions as well as replaying old ones.
There’s plenty of replayability in Anger Foot. Early missions where you struggled to kill everyone with your feet are made easier by new sneakers. Trying to get headshots isn’t always easy, and neither is clearing a mission without killing anyone. Part of the fun is replaying these older missions with a new pair of sneakers, and there are a lot for you to unlock. Revengers let you kick goons which then explode, meaning one actual kick can end up clearing a whole room from the blast. Detonators will blow up doors when you kick them. Slide Kickers let you perform (shock horror) a slide kick.
Then there are sneakers that add a bit of humour and eccentricity to proceedings, such as a big head mode, shoes that make you smaller, and even clown shoes that spout confetti and make enemies deflate and fly around the room like a deflated balloon. Collecting sneakers is a big part of Anger Foot, but the challenge to collect as many as possible becomes the thing that drives you. Not only do they help you in later levels, they allow you to replay and enjoy previous levels in different ways.
You feel the need to rush through levels in the early stages because many of the objectives require you to reach the end within a certain time, but I would advise you to take your time and soak in the incredible aesthetics of the levels and the humorous detail hidden everywhere. I adored the art style and silliness that surrounds you. Anger Foot is so colourful, goofy, and brilliant. While the art style is wonderful, the humour is on point, too. You get rare downtime at certain intervals where you get to talk to the NPCs, and even these interactions are worth taking part in.
It doesn’t take long for you to find your stride in Anger Foot. That ‘one more go’ mentality is here and in full effect, even when it’s at its hardest. Like Neon White or Hotline Miami, you’re always ready to have another attempt at a level that has been troubling you, and while there are times it can be tough, there are plenty of ways for you to try something new. I became addicted to the rinse and repeat of it all, constantly pushing forward and restarting a level, rarely getting frustrated but always motivated to replay and remove everything that got in my way.
Anger Foot is a fantastic palette cleanser. If you want to dive into something and beat the crap out of enemies in chaotic and inventive ways, those opportunities are constant. Using your feet to boot enemies, or firing off a range of weapons like pistols, shotguns, or crossbows to take them out is a source of enjoyment every step of the way. It looks gorgeous, has a banging soundtrack that helps motivate you to keep pushing forward, and with a great level design throughout, you’re not going to find a more satisfying game to scratch that itch for violence this year.
Kicking enemies never gets old
Lots of power-ups
Gorgeous visuals
Great soundtrack
Hard at times
Anger Foot is filled with goofy violence and gorgeous visuals, allowing you to get creative in how you complete each level.