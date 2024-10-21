Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy album coming soon

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster has teamed up with publisher Devolver Digital and Laced Records to put out a new six track album.

The album, “Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy” is coming on October 28th, and will be six tracks long, and a “metal reimagining of River Boy’s award-winning soundtrack for Massive Monster’s breakout indie game, Cult of the Lamb.”

Check out the lead single, CULT, in video form below:

Written, arranged and produced by Sam George (Pick Up Goliath) at Mammoth Sound Studio, the six songs feature vocals written and performed by Howard Jones (Light the Torch, Sion, ex-Killswitch Engage) and Matthew K. Heafy (Trivium); guitar work by Scott LePage & Clay Gober (Polyphia), Javier Reyes (Animals as Leaders), Josh Baines (Malevolence) and Sean Long (While She Sleeps); and drums by Mike Malyan (ex-Monuments). An official music video created by animation studio Half Giant for the lead single “CULT” (featuring Pick Up Goliath, Howard Jones, Scott LePage and Mike Malyan) is out now, alongside the single streaming and available for download on all major music platforms. The video features footage from previous Cult of the Lamb trailers along with new scenes to tell the full story of the Lamb’s rise to Godhood. ​

Here’s the track listing:

“CULT” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones (Light The Torch, Sion, ex-Killswitch Engage), Scott LePage (Polyphia) & Mike Malyan (ex-Monuments) “CHAOS” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Matthew K. Heafy (Trivium) & Mike Malyan “FAMINE” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones, Scott LePage & Mike Malyan “PESTILENCE” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Matthew K. Heafy, Javier Reyes (Animals As Leaders) & Mike Malyan “CONQUEST” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones, Josh Baines (Malevolence), Clay Gober (Polyphia) & Mike Malyan “DEATH” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Matthew K. Heafy, Sean Long (While She Sleeps) & Mike Malyan

Jay Armstrong, co-founder of Massive Monster, says: “We’re huge fans of metal music and know there’s a lot of metalheads in the Cult of the Lamb community too. There’s a natural link between the game’s themes and heavy metal music and, given the recent release of our Unholy Alliance DLC and the Goat character, why not get some G.O.A.T.s from the world of metal to transform River Boy’s iconic melodies into heavy metal slammers? All the artists featured on this release have given 100% commitment to this project, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support and the backing of their management.” ​

Matthew Kiichi Heafy, lead singer of Trivium, said: “Video games have always been an important part of my life, so it’s been amazing to work with the Massive Monster team and turn Cult of the Lamb’s iconic soundtrack into a metal album. There’s such a natural link between video games, heavy metal and the game’s themes that a collaboration like this just makes sense. I hope fans of the game have as much fun listening to this as I did writing and performing my parts, and I hope the metal community and anyone who might not have played Cult of the Lamb before embraces this as a standalone album and checks out the game!”

Vinyl pre-orders are also live today for the exclusive edition LP, as well as two t-shirt designs featuring art from Godmachine, as well as an original logo from Nekromorph. The teams say that “Album artwork was created in-house by Massive Monster designer Carles Dalmau.”.

You can pre-save the album via this link, or pre-order on Devolver’s store, here.