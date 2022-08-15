Podcast 494: Cult of the Lamb, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Two Point Campus

We’re starting to get into the business end of the year when it comes to games on the podcast this week. Adam and Lyle have been caught out by indie title Cult of the Lamb, while Chris Hyde has been playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Elsewhere, Chris has also played (and reviewed) Two Point Campus, a game which Adam definitely doesn’t keep calling Two Point Hospital. In terms of catching up, Adam has played Neon White now, and has thoughts on that, while he’s also been playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for review on PC, which means more Steam Deck talk — oh yes.

