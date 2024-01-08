Cult of the Lamb “Sins of the Flesh” release date confirmed

After announcing that Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh free update would be hitting in early 2024, we now know exactly when, and it’s next week, on Tuesday January 16th. The game itself will get a 40% discount from January 16th until January 23rd to celebrate the launch, too, across all formats: PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

The developer says it’s the “biggest and most wicked content update yet”, adding “the Cult’s tendrils extend even further with a blasphemous beneficence of quests, features, improvements and a deliciously evil new resource that rewards those leaders prepared to yield to the Sins of the Flesh”.

We’ve got the official word from the press release below for you, as well as the newly released trailer. Also the developer says that Cult of the Lamb has now sold over 3.5million copies since it launched back in 2022.

And here’s those key features for the Sins of the Flesh update:

Sins and Disciples: New progression systems add more depth and complexity to managing the Cult of the Lamb. By following the sinful path, your followers will delight in gluttonous rituals, vain buildings, and wrathful doctrines. Invite your most loyal Followers to the inner circle of Disciples, a revamped levelling system of Follower progression.

Better Cult Life: Shiny poop, baneful brooms, and bigger, better buildings improve busy Cult life. Shiny poops have special effects, like yielding fruitful crops and adding XP to your broom. Levelling up your broom will make chores faster and more effective. To improve automation, there’s also a new tier for the Janitor Station and the Storage Structures so your Followers will take better care of themselves.

Ready, Aim, Fire: Blast heretics away with the new Blunderbuss weapon. When loaded, it fires big damage in close quarters to bring a new combat playstyle for your crusades. If you charge it up even more with a heavy attack, you can aim to snipe enemies from long range.

Outfits, Options and Offspring!: Each of your cultists can flaunt their Follower fashion at the new Tailor building. Once unlocked, each cultist can wear their own outfit, with 23 different styles to choose from. But your Cult is getting even more unique. When two Followers love each other very much, they might find an egg. Nurture the egg for it to hatch, then care for the offspring until they’re ready to pledge allegiance to your Cult!

Cult of the Lamb is out now on PC and consoles.