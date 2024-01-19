Party Animals is having a crossover with Cult of the Lamb

Developer Recreate Games has announced a new crossover for Party Animals, and it’s with Cult of the Lamb‘s… well, Lamb!

As we say, it’s a new crossover, because there have been a few for the game, from Cabbade Dog to Ori, and the team says that “today, they reward their devoted flock by officially announcing their latest collaboration with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster”, adding “fans of Cult of the Lamb can now add more delightful chaos to their daily rituals and sermons by possessing the Lamb’s vessel to assert dominance over friends and enemies alike in Party Animals”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Fight your friends as puppies, kittens and other fuzzy creatures in Party Animals! Paw it out with your friends remotely, or huddle together for chaotic fun on the same screen. Interact with the world under our realistic physics engine. Did I mention PUPPIES?

Recreate Games says that “The Lamb will be available as part of the regular in-game shop rotation for the foreseeable future and purchased with the Cookies currency. Cookies are earned through gameplay or purchased with Nemo Bucks”.

It’s a busy time for Cult of the Lamb as it’s having a major update soon, as well. Party Animals also had an update in mid-December, adding holiday-related items and a new map. It’s currently sitting on a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam, with over 30,000 reviews, having been released in September 2023.

Cult of the Lamb is 40% off at the time of writing, but only until January 23rd on Steam, so if you’re interested in that one thanks to this crossover, now might be a good time to consider grabbing it.

Party Animals is available now on PC and Xbox (and is in Game Pass). Cult of the Lamb is also available now.