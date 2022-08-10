How does Cult of the Lamb run on Steam Deck?

While Lyle has written a full review of Cult of the Lamb, we know there are some who will just want to know how it runs on Steam Deck. Thankfully, while at the time of writing it’s not “Deck Verified“, we suspect that the performance on Steam Deck was so good, it’ll be verified pretty quickly after launch, if not already by the time you’re reading this.

In the video below, we show off the build we’ve been playing of Cult of the Lamb on steam deck, and as you can see, it’s pretty much the same as on a decent PC.

While you can see some frame drops from the 60fps you’d perhaps like to see for a game of this type, we’re pretty sure that’s not the deck that is at fault, as it’s mostly just very short drops, perhaps even frame pacing issues. Otherwise, it’s one of those games you play and forget you’re even using a handheld gaming PC.

In our review of the game, Lyle said: “Cult of the Lamb combines elements of many fantastic and engaging genres, games and franchises to create a compelling experience unlike anything else. The gameplay loop of upgrading your community then switching it up to traipse through a dangerous jungle is sublime, and the way the village provides upgrades for the dungeon crawling and vice versa is just magical. I can’t remember the last time a game held my attention quite so tightly as Cult of the Lamb, so get yourself indoctrinated and give up all your worldly possessions today.”.

Cult of the Lamb is out on PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, on August 11th.