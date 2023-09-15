Lies of P Legion Arm | How to unlock and upgrade your arm

The Legion Arm is an invaluable tool in P’s arsenal in Lies of P, the new Soulslike from Neowiz and Round8 games. It can be swapped out with various effects, and can be upgraded as you progress. Read on to find out how to unlock and upgrade the Legion Arm in Lies of P.

Lies of P | How do I unlock the Legion Arm?

P begins the game with the Left Arm of Steel equipped, a simple bludgeoning device. But you will acquire the Puppet String and Fulminis Legion Arms by playing through the campaign. Once you complete Area III and rescue the inventor Venigni, he’ll bring his Craft Machine to Hotel Krat and let you unlock and upgrade more options.

They are powered by Legion energy and refilled using Legion Magazines, which can be found as random enemy drops or purchased from certain vendors.

What Legion Arms are available?

There are 8 Legion Arms, and all require a Legion Plug to craft, except the Left Arm of Steel, the Puppet String, and Fulminis. The Flamberge is crafted using a High-Powered Flame Amplifier. All Legion Arms and their stats are listed below.

Left Arm of Steel

Cannot be upgraded or modified

Description: Left-hand parts made of metal. It throws forward strong punches.

Weight: 6.5

Physical Attack: 120+68

Motivity Scaling: B

Advance Scaling: –

Technique Scaling: B

Puppet String

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm that can release a wire. It can be strung around an enemy to drag it towards you or to move you towards it. It also does a small amount of piercing damage.

Weight: 8.5

Physical Attack: 60+39

Motivity Scaling: C

Advance Scaling: D

Technique Scaling: A

Fulminis

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm that holds powerful Electricty. It accumulates Electric Blitz and discharges an electric shock. Can stun puppets and increases Shock build-up.

Weight: 8.5

Electric Blitz Attack: 157+140

Motivity Scaling: B

Advance Scaling: B

Technique Scaling: D

Flamberge

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm full of burning flames. When its muzzle is opened, it burns the enemies before you. Can inflict Burning.

Weight: 8.2

Fire Attack: 42+36

Motivity Scaling: C

Advance Scaling: A

Technique Scaling: D

Pandemonium

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm that fires a sticky acidic substance. It corrodes enemies that step into the wide pool of acid it creates. Can inflict Corrosion.

Weight: 10.7

Acid Attack: 52+39

Motivity Scaling: D

Advance Scaling: A

Technique Scaling: C

Deus Ex Machina

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm that can install a motion-sensing landmine. When the landmine is buried in the ground, it explodes upon enemy detection.

Weight: 11.0

Physical Attack: 100+65

Motivity Scaling: A

Advance Scaling: –

Technique Scaling: C

Aegis

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm that can block enemy attacks with your left arm. When it receives a blow, the embedded device explodes and deals damage to the enemy.

Weight: 12.4

Physical Attack: 100+74

Motivity Scaling: B

Advance Scaling: D

Technique Scaling: B

Falcon Eyes

Can be upgraded with Legion Caliber

Description: A Legion Arm that fires armour-piercing shells from a distance. The launched shells explode soon after they land.

Weight: 10.8

Physical Attack:132+62

Motivity Scaling: C

Advance Scaling: –

Technique Scaling: A

How do I upgrade Legion Arms?

In order to upgrade your Legion Arms you will need to find Legion Calibers, rare items usually dropped from minibosses or rewarded for solving puzzles and finding secret areas. Each stage of an upgrade requires more Calibers. You can respec your Legion Arm later in the game once you have finished Area VII.

And that's how you unlock and upgrade the Legion Arm in Lies of P.