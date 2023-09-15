Lies of P | Regain Mechanic Explained

Lies of P has been tipped as a spiritual successor to Bloodborne, and rightly so. It has a similar feel despite vastly different themes, with fast, responsive combat based heavily on staggering enemies. As in Bloodborne, timing is everything, and the best way to get the better of most enemies is to nail your perfect parries and backstab the ever-loving oil out of everything. And like Bloodborne, Lies of P has a Regain mechanic. It works a little differently though, so allow us to explain.

What is Guard Regain?

When you parry a blow in Lies of P, the percentage of damage not absorbed by your weapon will tranfer to Guard Regain. This is a dull red portion of the health bar that slowly drains away. You can equip various items or select certain buffs when upgrading the P-Organ to slow the drain or even transfer more Regain so that you can effectively heal more.

Perfect parries only take stamina and won’t reduce health at all. Therefore perfect parries don’t generate Guard Regain at all and you should be aiming for them each time you block anything. When enemies glow red it indicates a Fatal attack, and you can only defend with a perfect parry. Damage from a red attack won’t generate Guard Regain and will simply take a huge chunk of your health away.

Be aggressive

When you block an attack and find yourself with Guard Regain, the onus is on you to counter attack swiftly. Damaging the enemy while you have Guard Regain will refill your health to an equivalent point, essentially healing you.

But this isn’t the only reason to fight harder when facing a tough enemy. If you use all of your Pulse Cells healing, you can refill the empty vessel over and over again by dealing damage to enemies. Just one extra Pulse Cell can be the difference between victory and defeat, so be careful by all means, but always be aggressive at the same time.

And that's all there is to it. Now you know how the Regain Mechanic works in Lies of P.