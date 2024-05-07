Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous getting final DLC on June 13th

Developer Owlcat Games has announced the final DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is coming on June 13th, and is called A Dance of Masks.

It’ll be hitting both PC and consoles on the 13th, and will be the sixth (and final) piece of content for the cRPG, with the team saying: “A Dance of Masks will take players back to where it all began in a final love letter to the Knight Commander and their loyal companions”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Gather the Knight Commander’s companions and return to the city of Kenabres, destroyed and now rebuilt from the ashes. Visit a festival, celebrate your victories, socialize with friends and loved ones, watch the fireworks… and thwart the plans of villains trying to spoil the fun! Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is an isometric story-driven RPG where players take their own custom-created characters into the Worldwound to close the rift into the Abyss and bring peace back to a shattered nation. How this is accomplished (if at all) is for the player to decide. With 25 classes, 12 player races, and a neverending arsenal of magic and abilities, the story of the WorldWound is for players to write.

The DLC will be available as standalone content, or as part of Season Pass 2, for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, or any of the PC marketplaces it’s available on, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG. It’s also on macOS as well.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

A new adventure that will take you back to Kenabres and beyond, including a new enemy’s stronghold

Personal events for every companion — we’ve seen them fight, now it’s time to watch them have a day off

A new romantic event with every romanceable companion

An otherworldly arena where players can test their mettle against some truly mythic enemies

11 new character archetypes and a new weapon with the ability to switch grip from one-handed to two-handed

Fully voiced dialogues

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is out now for PC and consoles. A Dance of Masks will be available on June 13th.