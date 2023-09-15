One thing Lies of P does to keep you on your toes is cause your weapon to gradually lose durability the more you use it. It makes sense, too, given that most of P’s adversaries are either made of steel or have acidic waste for blood. It’s up to you to keep your weapon sharp – but what’s the best way? Read on to find out how to repair weapons in Lies of P.

What happens if I lose weapon durability?

Long story short, you’ll probably die. Every attack, Fable Art, parry or perfect parry wears down your weapon durability. When the meter turns red, your weapon is about to break. If that happens it will do massively reduced damage, you’ll swing it slower, and you won’t be able to use Fable Arts.

There are also certain conditions that can speed up weapon degradation to a truly dangerous level, such as the Decay status effect, which robs P of health and literally melts through your weapon. Luckily, there are some things you can do to stay sharp.

Lies of P | How to repair weapons

There are three main methods to restore durability. The first and most obvious is to rest at a Stargazer. This restores all of P’s health, Pulse Cells, Fable and Legion Energy, and repairs his equipped weapons. Of course, this also respawns enemies, which might not be desirable.

Secondly, you can use your Grindstone. You may want to equip this tool in a belt or bag slot, so you can use it whenever without wasting valuable time. It takes a few seconds depending on the level of damage done. There are Amulets and P-Organ upgrades that can speed up your use of the Grindstone, or reduce weapon degradation in the first place.

You can even find special Grindstones to apply fire, shock, or acid to the blade, or increase critical damage, block effectiveness, and Fable recharge. You’ll need to take special boxes to Venigni’s puppet butler, Pulcinella, to unlock them though.

Thirdly, you can use a Venigni’s Urgent Repair Tool to quickly restore your weapon’s durability. This method is highly recommended during boss fights. You can find the repair tools in certain chests and from killing certain enemies, or you can buy them from the bottomless merchant in Malum District (in Area V) if you give him the Black Bunny Mark and lie about being part of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

And now you know how to repair weapons in Lies of P. Check out the full review here, and have a look at our other Lies of P guides below.