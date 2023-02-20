Lies of P announces release month is August via new trailer

Until recently we only knew that Lies of P was coming this year. The masocore (or Soulslike, call it what you like really) genre is more popular than ever right now, and we even have Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty coming pretty soon, but thanks to a new trailer, we know that Lies of P is coming this August.

You can see the trailer below, as well as the description, which is suitably cryptic.

This blessing… for those who dare seize it. This key… to a new paradigm, a new world. This moment… to silence the fools forever. This is Ergo.

The visuals look more Bloodborne than they do Souls, which we’ll take. The official description says the game is “Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human”.

According to the Steam Page, the game won “Most Wanted Sony PS Game” at gamescom 2022, along with “Best role playing game” and “Best action adventure game”, so despite not being by one of the more traditional triple-A developer/publisher combos, Lies of P from NEWIZ is a game it seems plenty are excited for.

Despite having recently released an 8K trailer, the system requirements aren’t too bad on PC:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 12

All pretty standard fare, really, and that’s for the recommended system.

Lies of P is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in August 2023.