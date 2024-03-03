Helldivers 2 | How to get and use Boosters

If you’ve played Helldivers 2 at all, you’ll have noticed a hexagonal slot on your loadout. Initially, you can’t do anything with it, but it’s actually for slotting a “Booster”, a device that gives you a much-needed buff in the upcoming mission. But how do you acquire Boosters and, more importantly, how do you equip them in Helldivers 2? As the game does put some restrictions on their use, you may be a little confused as to how they work. Read on, and we’ll give you the skinny.

Helldivers 2 | What are Boosters?

A Booster in Helldivers 2 is a support module that you can equip to give yourself a buff for the duration of the following mission. They can be incredibly useful for a number of reasons, allowing you to do things like resist injuries or mantle rough terrain quicker. You can only equip one, and most (though not all) affect you and not the Squad.

Helldivers 2 | How do I acquire Booosters?

Boosters are purchasable from the Warbond, Helldivers 2’s answer to the Battle Pass system. All except one can be purchased in the free, standard Warbond track. They are listed below:

Hellpod Space Optimisation

Where: Standard Warbond Page 3

Price: 15 Warbond Medals

Effect: Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on ammo, grenades, and stims.

Vitality Enhancement

Where: Standard Warbond Page 4

Price: 20 Warbond Medals

Effect: Allows all Helldivers to resist injury.

UAV Recon Booster

Where: Standard Warbond Page 6

Price: 40 Warbond Medals

Effect: Increases all Helldivers’ effective radar range.

Stamina Enhancement

Where: Standard Warbond Page 7

Price: 75 Warbond Medals

Effect: Increases all Helldivers’ Stamina capacity and recovery.

Muscle Enhancement

Where: Standard Warbond Page 9

Price: 70 Warbond Medals

Effect: Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease.

Increased Reinforcement Budget

Where: Standard Warbond Page 10

Price: 150 Warbond Medals

Effect: Increases the number of available reinforcements.

Flexible Reinfrocement Budget

Where: Premium Warbond Page 3

Price: 75 Warbond Medals

Effect: Reduces time until new reinforcements are granted once they’ve been depleted.

Helldivers 2 | How do I equip Boosters?

You equip Boosters in the hexagonal slot in your loadout before a mission. However, there are restriuctions. For a start, you can’t equip a Booster if you’re joining a mission in progress, presumably to stop people jumping out and rejoining friends with boosters that replenish reinforcements, etc. Also, you can’t double up or stack the effects of a Booster. Finally, some missions simply don’t allow the use of Boosters and it doesn’t tell you this information anywhere in the briefing – so it could even be a bug.

