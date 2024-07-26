NetEase teases new characters coming to the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta with epic trailers

The Closed Beta for Marvel Rivals is in full swing, running all the way through to August 5th, and NetEase Games have today released not one, but two, epic trailers teasing new characters joining the roster on July 27. Well, one epic trailer, and one… well, just watch it and see.

Marvel Rivals sees heroes and villains from across the Marvel Multiverse team up and throw down as a major cosmic threat looms over multiple realms. The closed beta already has a huge line-up of characters including Iron Man, Magik, Spider-Man, The Punisher, Magneto, Storm, and Scarlet Witch, each with their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and abilities.

Perhaps the most intriguing element – and certainly what separates Marvel Rivals from its closest… er, rival, Overwatch, is the ability to synergise multiple heroes or villains and combine their powers in devastating “Team-Up” attacks.

Joining the already impressive roster of fighters are the legendary Thor and the immensely popular Jeff the Land Shark. While the God of Thunder needs no introduction, Jeff the Land Shark might be unfamiliar to anyone who isn’t up-to-date on the Marvel Comics universe, as he only entered the canon in 2019. You can check out his character trailer below:

Meanwhile, NetEase and Marvel Games are keen to stress that there is a narrative at work behind Marvel Rivals and it’s not just an excuse to slap superheroes around. The new cinematic trailer (below) showcases the villainous Dr Doom, who isn’t currently playable and instead acts as the antagonist – or at least one of them. The trailer also shows off the stunning art style you can expect to see in the game.

Elsewhere, the stellar voicecast has also been revealed, including Troy Baker, Cassandra Lee Morris, Nolan North, Yuri Lowenthal, and Mara Junot. The dialogue is 100% unashamedly Marvel through and through, with quips and one-liners and cheesy-as-hell threats flying around as thick in the air as the particle effects.

We can only imagine how many characters, locations and alternate looks might be unveiled after Marvel Rivals launches, but for now the Closed Beta is already bursting. We’ll have our full hands-on impressions up very soon so you can see exactly what we think of the game so far.

Marvel Rivals will be free-to-play when it launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox in 2025, though there is no confirmed release date yet. The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta will run until August 5.