Marvel Rivals coming to consoles, new details revealed in trailer

NetEase Games has revealed more details about its upcoming PvP shooter, Marvel Rivals, as well as confirming it’s coming to consoles.

The first closed beta test for Marvel Rivals is scheduled for late July, and that’ll be on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will be for European players, and those in North America, though the team confirms that other regions will be confirmed with “more details coming closer to the test”. If you do get in on the closed beta, though, you’ll get access to the Scarlet Spider cosmetic for when the full game is released.

The new trailer was shown during the PlayStation State of Play on Thursday 30th May, and revealed destructible environments, along with characters like Venom, Adam Warlock, and the Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands map. Check out the trailer, below:

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that’s not all, as they’ll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

“With the confirmation of console platforms, NetEase Games is thrilled at the prospects to greatly expand the audience for Marvel Rivals,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “As we move closer to our closed beta phase, we look forward to direct community feedback and engaging with our players to create the best possible Super Hero experience.”

It’s also worth noting that while the game is a PvP shooter, it has a story, with the latest press release saying:

Marvel Rivals features a storyline crafted by the NetEase writing team in collaboration with Marvel Games, where the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and conflicts still to be discovered. Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!

Marvel Rivals is coming to PC and consoles.