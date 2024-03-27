Marvel Rivals announced, is a new 6v6 PvP team-based shooter

NetEase and Marvel Games have together announced Marvel Rivals, a new PvP shooter featuring Marvel’s roster of characters, coming to PC and is being made by a team that includes people who have worked on Call of Duty and Battlefield.

It’ll feature “an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse”.

The game will be getting an alpha test in May, so there’s going to be a chance to get hands-on it seems, for potential players.

“We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to develop this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer, Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true”.

Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. said: “NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favourite Super Heroes,” adding, “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world-class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”

Jay Ong, Head of Marvel Games said: “Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious game development projects. Since the conceptualization of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games to help deliver the ultimate Super Hero team-based PVP shooter”.

Here’s the list of key features, from the press release:

A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster: Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

