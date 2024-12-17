Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration starts on December 20th

NetEase has announced the first season event of Marvel Rivals, starting on December 20th (Midnight UTC), introducing a new time limited mode.

The publisher also adds that: “The Marvel Rivals Invitational lineup and schedule have been announced. In North America four professional Factions from the region: NRG, Luminosity Gaming (LG), NTMR Esports, and U4RIA will compete for a total prize pool of $20,000. The match dates are December 20 17:00 – December 22 20:00 UTC-5. The tournament will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel.”

Check out the new trailer below, and then we’ve got the official information from NetEase on the update.

The Winter Celebration will kick off on December 20 at 00:00 UTC, introducing a new limited-time game mode, Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival (4v4 Arcade Mode), and a Gallery Card customization event – Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration. Completing tasks will reward players with limited-time items such as the Jeff the Land Shark: Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, nameplate, spray and other rewards. Marvel Unlimited subscribers will also be able to redeem a special Jeff the Land Shark “UNLIMITED APPETITE” spray. Starting January 3, all paid Marvel Unlimited subscribers will receive the redemption code for the spray via the Marvel Unlimited app and their registered email.

In our review, we said: “Marvel Rivals has come out of the gate swinging. Offering a ton of variety at least on the surface, it does need more modes to make use of some of the more diverse abilities and to keep things interesting. There are very few poor characters, and the smooth, responsive gameplay combines well with the sharp, eye-catching aesthetic to deliver a fresh blast of adrenaline to the hero shooter genre.”

If you’re hankering for some behind the scenes content, NetEase Games also released a video on that, below:

Lastly, of note, is a little bit of info on the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic Series: “In celebration of Marvel Rivals, Marvel is launching an all-new MARVEL RIVALS INFINITY COMIC SERIES exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited digital comics app starting December 16, along with a new set of free digital MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME character sheets, play map, and a new Domination-inspired game mode on December 20.”