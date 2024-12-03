Marvel Rivals confirms PS5 Pro support and PS Plus extras

NetEase Games has confirmed that Marvel Rivals (out December 6th) will include PS5 Pro support with some enhancements.

Stephen Wu, Producer for Marvel Rivals, posted the information over on the Official PlayStation Blog, confirming the game will have “Maximized visuals and performance with PS5, and elevated more with PS5 Pro”.

Here’s what Wu had to say:

As a high-intensity multiplayer competitive game, smoothest performance has always been a top priority during development. Marvel Rivals maintains a stable 60 FPS at 1440p resolutions by utilizing Unreal Engine 5’s Lumen Global Illumination and Chaos Destruction technology. The combination of visuals and performance in Marvel Rivals is sure to deliver dynamic visual effects while you engage in epic superhero battles. For players with higher demands for a competitive experience, Marvel Rivals provides High Frame Rate Mode running at up to 120 FPS. It delivers an ultra-smooth gameplay experience with reduced input latency, enhancing responsiveness and control precision. Thanks to the powerful GPU capabilities and the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, Marvel Rivals introduces a new Pro Mode on the PS5 Pro. This mode targets a stable 60 FPS and deliver higher 4K resolutions. In addition to Lumen Global Illumination, it also features support Lumen Reflections, offering more immersive and dynamic lighting effects for an enhanced visual experience. PS5 Pro also offers higher resolutions in 120 FPS High Frame Rate Mode.

That’s not all, however, as PlayStation Plus of Marvel Rivals will get a little bonus too. Wu said:

Ever dreamed of rocking the symbiote’s style on a massive mech? Now you can with a full pack of Venom inspired cosmetics for Peni Parker in her VEN#M suit straight from the comics! Don a menacing mech suit complete with your name card that is sure to make your enemies tremble, shake up your spray can to mark your victories and embody the essence of Venom throughout your gameplay and don’t forget to strike a pose with when inevitably getting the MVP with your dedicated animation! As if it couldn’t possibly get any better, you’ll also get Season Pass tokens when you claim the pack!

Of course if you’re not a member of PS Plus, you can still get these items via earning them in-game.

Lastly, there’s an exclusive skin on PS5, as well:

Peni is not the only Parker to receive an exclusive cosmetic upgrade. PS5 players can enjoy the exclusive Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man which is marked by its intricate noir threading and scarlet mask. This refreshed look for everyone’s favorite webslinger is sure to delight heroes and villains alike across the Multiverse. After all, who says you can’t fight crime while looking your best?

Marvel Rivals hits PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on December 6th.