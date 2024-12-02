Marvel Rivals launch trailer released, release times announced

NetEase Games has released a new launch trailer for Marvel Rivals, coming on December 6th, as well as the release times for the game.

The game will launch with 33 heroes, says NetEase, “all unlocked and free to play”. As well as the launch trailer and release times, the publisher also confirmed five new heroes are being unveiled this week, and the details for the official soundtrack and vinyl pre-order details. Phew.

Here’s the launch trailer, first up:

The launch trailer features renowned rock vocalist Chrissy Costanza, performing the theme song “Rivals ‘Til the End”. Best known as the powerhouse frontwoman of band Against The Current and for her iconic gaming anthems like “Legends Never Die” and “Phoenix”, Chrissy’s career seamlessly bridges the worlds of gaming and music. The official video games soundtrack for Marvel Rivals, Galactic Tunes, launches on streaming platforms December 6, with limited vinyl now available for pre-order on Mutant.

On top of that trailer, we also have one for the map reveal trailer for Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface:

The awakening Knull has cast a shadow over the Panther God Bast. In response, Shuri sends the Guardians of the Galaxy to Klyntar to seek out a solution to this looming threat. After the Milano crashes on Klyntar, the Guardians bump into Venom. The two sides have different opinions on how to defeat Knull: Venom, having extracted the Knull Essence from a controlled symbiote, argues for caution due to its volatile nature and the risk of harming the planet’s symbiotes. With Knull still dormant, Venom prefers to wait until they can harness this power safely. On the other hand, the Guardians, tasked by Shuri, are eager to immediately neutralize Knull’s influence over the gods including Bast. At an impasse, they decide to go their separate ways.

A new hero will be revealed each day leading up to the December 6th launch, of which we now have the release times, below:

Marvel Rivals is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on December 6th.