Marvel Rivals season 1 battle pass detailed, out now

NetEase Games has revealed the season 1 battle pass costume details for Marvel Rivals, and the “Eternal Night Falls” season has started now.

The publisher says: “The game’s first season will introduce the Fantastic Four as playable heroes. Players will also discover an all-new Battle Pass, which features over double the content of the Season 0 pass. The Eternal Night Fall Luxury Battle Pass is loaded with 10 stunning costumes and their related content such as sprays and emotes. The price for the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass is set at 990 Lattice and players will receive 600 Lattice and 600 Units back by completing it.”

There’s quite a bit of info, and a heap of trailers to get through, so here’s the first, which shows details of the new “Sanctum Sanctorum” map.

“Step into the heart of magic within the Sanctum Sanctorum. Protected by ancient wards and filled with mystical relics, this legendary stronghold is the last refuge in a world consumed by eternal night. Explore its eerie corridors and powerful secrets as you prepare to face the chaos unleashed by Dracula’s dark forces.”

“Midtown has fallen into eternal night, overrun by Dracula and his bloodthirsty legions. Iconic landmarks like the Baxter Building and Grand Central Terminal have become battlegrounds in the fight for survival. Heroes must navigate the twisted streets and uncover the secrets lurking in the heart of the darkness.”

Next up, it’s the new characters.

Invisible Woman (Strategist) – Cosmic rays altered Susan Storm on a cellular level, granting her the ability to generate impenetrable force fields and to make herself fade from sight in an instant. Despite her frequent lack of visibility, it has always been perfectly clear that Sue is the force holding her family — the Fantastic Four — together. After the Timestream Entanglement, the Invisible Woman has taken full advantage of her powers, using stealth to explore locations too dangerous for her fellow heroes, especially going on rescue missions for civilians trapped by the creatures of the night.

Mister Fantastic (Duelist) – Reed Richards has one of the universe’s most brilliant minds, but even a genius of his magnitude couldn’t have predicted the interstellar incident that bombarded his friends and family with cosmic rays, granting them each extraordinary abilities. Mister Fantastic’s cellular elasticity allows him to stretch his body beyond all physical limits. But now he’ll have to stretch his mind further than ever to build the Timestream Reintegration Device and end this cross-dimensional crisis…

Oh and lastly, of note, if you play Marvel Rivals for 15 minutes while have Discord open, you will get a limited-time Discord Jeff the Shark avatar decoration. However, you only have a few days as the offer is only open until January 16th at 4:59PST.

Marvel Rivals is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.