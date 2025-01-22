Marvel Rivals Spring festival will add a new game mode

NetEase Games has announced the details for the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival, which will add a new mode and more.

The Spring Festival starts tomorrow (January 23rd) at 9am (UTC) and will add “Clash of Dancing Lions”, which is a new game mode, as well as a “Gallery Card customization event – Fortune & Colours”. NetEase says that: “The trailer has also unveiled new costumes from the Clashing Lions series: Star-Lord: Lion’s Mane, Iron Fist: Lion’s Gaze, and Black Widow: Lion’s Heartbeat. These costumes will make their way to the game in the coming weeks.”

Check out the trailer showing off the update, below:

Completing tasks will reward players with limited-time items such as the Star-Lord: Lion’s Mane costume, nameplate, spray and other rewards. Clash of Dancing Lions is a new limited-time entertainment mode in which teams compete in a 3v3 format on a designated map. The objective for both teams is to use their skills to gain possession of the ball and manoeuvre it into the scoring zones located on either side of the field. The first team to reach a predetermined score will be declared the winner. To celebrate the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC, Marvel Rivals will introduce a special Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle, which includes the Advanced Suit 2.0 costume, nameplate and spray on January 30th. The Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius’s science with Peter Parker’s genius. Crafted for the toughest battles it symbolizes Spider-Man’s true grit as a hero.

In our review of Marvel Rivals, we said: “Offering a ton of variety at least on the surface, it does need more modes to make use of some of the more diverse abilities and to keep things interesting. There are very few poor characters, and the smooth, responsive gameplay combines well with the sharp, eye-catching aesthetic to deliver a fresh blast of adrenaline to the hero shooter genre.”

You can check out the full patch details, include the balance changes, at this link.

Marvel Rivals is out now and free to play for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.