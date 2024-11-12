Moon Knight announced for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Games and NetEase announced at D23 in Brazil that Moon Knight will be the latest superhero to join the roster for Marvel Rivals. This is great news given the recent popularity of the character thanks to the enjoyable Moon Knight TV show on Disney Plus, so giving players a chance to play as the hero in Marvel Rivals is exciting. The character has a rich history in the comics and has gone through a lot, even fighting off as an enemy to The Avengers.

Mercenary Marc Spector was given a second chance at life when he became the avatar of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. As Moon Knight, he doles out righteous vengeance, locked in a never-ending battle with both the criminals on the streets and the voices in his head. In Marvel Rivals, Moon Knight wields supernatural powers bestowed by Khonshu to vanquish his foes.

Marvel Rivals sees players battle in team-based combat against each other by picking either a hero or villain from the Marvel universe and utilise unique powers against an array of destructible maps. It is set to launch on December 6 with all heroes unlocked at launch, and the game free-to-play as well.

Last Saturday at D23 in Brazil, it was also revealed that Shota Nakama (Final Fantasy XV, Made in Abyss) is the music producer and arranger for Marvel Rivals, with Masahiro Aoki (Street Fighter V, Bayonetta 3) as composer. Nakama also performed some of the music that is set to feature in the game.

A lot of thought has gone into the design of Moon Knight. The team has used a black and white colour scheme based on ancient Egyptian mythology linked with Khonshu, as well as adding “Egyptian Faience” to the material featured on his costume for a mystical and exotic feel. In terms of the overall look of Spector’s suit, it takes on a more mechanical look, integrating military armour and technological combats to match his aggressive combat style.

You can watch the trailer for Moon Knight below: