GameSir G7 HE Iron Man Limited Edition Controller review

If you’re after reliable, well-made and, above all, affordable controllers for PC or console, you can’t really do better than GameSir. The GameSir G7 HE Iron Man Limited Edition Controller, for example, is not only well-priced for a special edition pad, it’s also really well put-together too.

It is a wired model, so if that’s a deal-breaker for you when it comes to handing over £60 for a controller, you’re best off looking elsewhere. But if you don’t mind plug-and-play and you’re looking for a stunning piece of kit sporting the branding of everyone’s favourite iron-clad billionaire, you could do worse.

Gleaming gold and hot rod red may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the audacious colour scheme is absolutely gorgeous in the right set-up. A gold-embossed Iron Man emblazons the right palm grip, with the symbol of Tony Stark’s unique mini-reactor on the left. Though, the G7 HE isn’t all about the looks. It also features some really nice quality-of-life stuff under the hood that will make a difference to die-hard gamers.

For a start, it boasts Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, which make it practically immune to ever developing stick-drift. It doesn’t feature an omni-directional D-pad, so fight fans might be put off, but there’s built-in haptic feedback that you can adjust and customise using GameSir’s own Nexus app. This also allows you to customise the extra buttons and set up your own shortcuts. A 3.5mm mic jack lets you play sound through the controller, with a microphone switch baked in.

In my hands, the G7 HE Iron Man controller feels weighty but comfortable. I’d rather a controller have some heft to it, and the 227g G7 HE doesn’t feel “heavy”, but doesn’t feel insignificant either. The buttons feel just springy enough, but the sticks themselves are the real MVPs. Hall Effect is one thing, but they feel so smooth and frictionless that playing fast-paced games like shooters is a joy.

Bundled with a 9-foot cable, the G7 HE Iron Man Controller competes well with wired options, though certain other features seem somewhat superfluous at the time of writing. For example, you can remove the faceplate to replace it was something else, but at this point I can’t find other options. Although I’m an Iron Man fan so I can’t imagine doing that anyway.

Ultimately, stunning aesthetic aside, the G7 HE Iron Man controller is still a fantastic gamepad. For £60 you’re not only getting a unique-looking pad, you’re also getting something that feels responsive, well-made, sturdy, and reliable. The wire might be an issue for some, but if you overlook that, it’s a solid option for PC, Switch, or Xbox gamers.