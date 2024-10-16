NetEase Games reveals Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Right after announcing Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games is back with another announcement, and another mobile title: Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is “a mobile, free-to-play, Team-Based Tactical RPG set in the heart of the Marvel Universe”, says the publisher, and has released a trailer to show it off.

Join forces with iconic Super Heroes as they clash with the sinister forces of Nightmare, the malevolent lord of the Dream Dimension, as he seeks to dominate the waking world. Get a glimpse into the deepest fears of Super Heroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Knight, and Captain America as Nightmare transforms their dreams into dangerous dungeons. Drawing energy from the Mindscape, Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker must arm their allies with dream energy to form a three-hero battle team delving into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality.

“NetEase Games is excited to once again collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a powerful mobile experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “Continuing our partnership with Marvel Games allows us to leverage our expertise in the mobile space and build world-class games that reach global audiences.”

“MARVEL Mystic Mayhem continues our long-standing collaboration with the great team at NetEase Games and fully displays our shared passion for crafting amazing games that speak to the breadth of Marvel. NetEase has brought a fresh perspective and we hope players will love the unique style and gameplay within the mysterious and supernatural world of MARVEL Mystic Mayhem,” says Haluk Mentes, GM of Marvel Games.

NetEase has made lots of mobile games, and is also behind the upcoming Marvel title, Marvel Rivals, which we like so far, with Mick saying: “Marvel Rivals does have undeniable similarities to Overwatch, but they feel intentional for the most part, more of a homage than a rip-off, and while there’s some work to be done where balancing is concerned, it feels remarkably polished in terms of movement and gameplay mechanics, even at this stage. With several months until full release and so much source material to pull from, the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta has me feeling very, very confident that NetEase will drop a major hit with this one.”

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is coming to iOS and Android devices.