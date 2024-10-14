Destiny: Rising is a new mobile game from NetEase Games

NetEase Games, the company behind lots of successful mobile titles, has announced Destiny: Rising, with its first alpha test coming in November.

Described as: “a new epic free-to-play mobile sci-fi RPG shooter featuring a variety of playable hero characters, a shared world, and an abundance of game modes, all set within the rich tapestry of the Destiny Universe”, the game is developed by NetEase Games, and officially licensed by Bungie (Destiny developer).

NetEase says: “Destiny: Rising delivers a brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era. Featuring a diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and stories, Destiny: Rising offers players dynamic and challenging single, co-op, and competitive multiplayer gameplay, including beloved game modes familiar to Destiny players, and all-new modes that introduce new ways to play Destiny.”

As a genesis of new possibilities in the Destiny Universe, Destiny: Rising delves into an unseen era where burgeoning hope blooms once again after a terrifying collapse of civilization and the dangers of the resulting Dark Age. With the help of legendary Iron Lords, humanity has broken free the shackles of tyranny and began to rally together against the alien forces intent on its extinction. Amidst the chaos of this early age for The City, a new generation of Lightbearers, resurrected by mysterious entities known as Ghosts, set out to restore humanity’s prominence and secure its future.

“With Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games is honored to partner with Bungie to deliver a Destiny-caliber experience to mobile devices,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “Destiny is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the Destiny Universe.”

“For over a decade, we have built this universe to contain many unique and wonderful stories, and we are excited to see mobile gamers be able to experience this new take on the Destiny universe from the creative team at NetEase,” said Terry Redfield, Creative Lead at Bungie.

Check out an in-depth video showcasing the title below:

Here’s some of the key features from the announcement press release:

An Iconic Sci-fi FPS Coming to Mobile: Experience iconic best-in-class sci-fi shooting action at your fingertips! Choose between the highly immersive first-person view or a new fully third-person action view and play with touchscreen or compatible controller precision.

Experience iconic best-in-class sci-fi shooting action at your fingertips! Choose between the highly immersive first-person view or a new fully third-person action view and play with touchscreen or compatible controller precision. Legendary Characters in Battle: Enter an era of heroes and legends, where familiar faces from Destiny are joined by a host of new, intriguing characters. Each character comes with a rich personal story, unique personality, and formidable skills. Choosing the right character and mastering their combat style will be your key to overcoming the challenging foes that stand in your way.

Enter an era of heroes and legends, where familiar faces from Destiny are joined by a host of new, intriguing characters. Each character comes with a rich personal story, unique personality, and formidable skills. Choosing the right character and mastering their combat style will be your key to overcoming the challenging foes that stand in your way. Dynamic PVE and PVP Game Modes: Choose from a wide array of game modes such as campaign missions and 6-player co-op strikes that are iconic to the Destiny franchise, along with all-new and replayable PVE and PVP modes.

Learn more about the game and register your interest on the official site.