Destiny 2: Lightfall | How to get Deterministic Chaos

One of the best post-campaign quests in Lightfall is the one for the new Machine Gun, Deterministic Chaos. It occurs after you’ve beaten the campaign, so there are spoilers ahead. But if you’ve wrapped the story and you’re ready for one of the best new Exotics available, read on for our guide on how to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2: Lightfall. This guide will take you through the entirety of the Unfinished Business quest.

What is Deterministic Chaos?

It’s a heavy Machine Gun in the Void subclass that has a slow rate of fire but packs a hell of a punch. It takes bosses apart at an astounding rate, and pairs wonderfully with any Volatile Rounds build. It drops with the following intrinsic perks:

Heavy Metal

While holding down the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that weakens targets on impact.

Vexadecimal

While holding down the trigger, every fourth Heavy Metal projectile also makes targets volatile on impact.

It also rolls with Ricochet Rounds, which are superb in tight spaces and indoor arenas.

How do you get Deterministic Chaos?

To unlock the gun, you’ll need to follow clues left behind by the Cloud Strider Rohan. It’s a fairly long quest that will take you all over Neomuna and even into the Black Garden in one of the best post-game quests there is. The steps are below.

Step 1: Go to the Hall of Heroes

This area will open when you finish the story. You have to go here to begin the Winterbite quest, too. It’s the in the north portion of the Neomuna map, past Strider’s Gate.

Step 2: Talk to Nimbus

Speak to Nimbus about Rohan after the funeral and he’ll give you the next step.

Step 3: Collect Cipher Cubits from the Vex and extra data with Cloud Accretions

This is more straightforward than it sounds. First of all, you can get the Cubits from any Vex you kill on Neptune, and it won’t take long.

At the same time, you need to find and interact with Cloud Accretions. These are the little silver crystal growths you can find growing against walls around the city that award you glimmer and Nimbus rep. As with planetary materials elsewhere, they tend to spawn around the same locations regularly, but you’ll find them all over the place.

Step 4: Survive the Vex Incursion at Maya’s Retreat and collect the final data packet

You need to follow the map to Maya’s Retreat, which is the open area where Osiris gets you to test your Strand abilities in the campaign. Take out the Vex there and defeat the boss that spawns to retrieve the final data packet.

Step 5: Regroup with Osiris and Nimbus in Radiosonde

Just follow the map marker and talk to the Warlock and Cloud Strider to advance to the next step of the quest.

Step 6: Complete the Liming Harbor Lost Sector

You need to complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector in Liming Harbor. It’s quite a long Lost Sector beginning in a neon-lit arcade and heading into the Vex Network for a pretty tough boss fight. The Lost Sector itself is a fun fight in a great environment, but the boss will require either cover-shooting with a decent high damage weapon or getting close enough to use the arc lasers dropped by a couple of Minotaurs either side. Either way, just beat the Hydra and loot the chest to complete this step.

Step 7: Draw Shadow Legion to Ahimsa Park and away from the Typhon Imperator

The next step is a bit grindy. You’ll need to head to the Amhisa Park area and kill 100 Shadow Legion, though the number goes up faster if you kill them with Strand abilities. It’s an easy one but it’s time-consuming.

Step 8: Board the Typhon Imperator and retrieve the Seed of Silver Wings

Now head into the Typhon Imperator, which is Calus’s massive flagship. It’s marked on the map so you can’t really miss it. You’ll need to fight your way to the huge arena where the Downfall mission ended. Keep defeating enemies in there and you’ll be able to loot the bookcases on either side of the arena. The second one will yield the Seed of Silver Wings.

Step 9: Return to Nimbus

Go back to Nimbus, who will tell you that it’s time to finish your Unfinished Business and get that gun.

Step 10: Complete the ‘What Remains’ mission from the flag in Neomuna

This is a fairly long, but beautiful, mission that sends you back into the Black Garden. You must fight your way through the environment, using giant flowers as platforms and navigating enormous energy mills. There are some rudimentary puzzles involving hitting Vex cubes with lasers directed at angled mirrors, but there’s nothing taxing. Nimbus will be there, rushing off ahead, and when you catch up to him he’ll have found the Deterministic Chaos and gift it to you.

The rest of the mission, including the boss fight, is great. Coloured pools will appear that refill your heavy ammo, just like the Parasite Exotic quest after The Witch Queen campaign. Go ham with the new toy, defeat the boss, and it’s yours. No need to talk to anyone else or go anywhere else. Just enjoy the power.

That’s it, all done. That’s how you get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2: Lightfall. This is a great support weapon that may not have the best DPS but is great for clearing tougher adds and burning down a boss. Pair it with Volatile Rounds and watch the explosions fly.