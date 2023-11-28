Destiny 2: The Final Shape moved to June 2024

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s release date has moved from February 2024 to June 4th, 2024.

The developer has explained that Destiny 2: The Final Shape “needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we’re moving its release date to June 4, 2024”. This all makes sense, as the statement continues: “The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together. We want to honour that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come”.

Season of the Wish begins tomorrow, and that will now run for longer up until the launch of June’s The Final Shape update. Bungie explains that “While the majority of content and narrative for Season of the Wish will run from late November to February as originally planned, the team is adding new content available for all players to jump into until the launch of The Final Shape”.

Game Director, Joe Blackburn, features in a new update video, as below:

In the blog post explaining the delay, Bungie had a bit more to say, as follows:

In February, this will include new weekly progression-based quests called Wishes, and the launch of Moments of Triumph with unique rewards. Next, we’re moving Guardian Games up to March with a refreshed focus on class vs. class competition. Then, beginning in April, we’re delivering a two-month content update available to everyone called Destiny 2: Into the Light, which will prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler. All of this is in addition to the ongoing efforts from our PvP Strike Team, including three new PvP maps dropping in May. We know you’re eager to get your hands on The Final Shape. In that sense, delays aren’t fun. For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you. We’re looking forward to sharing much more in April, including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will now launch on June 4th, 2024.