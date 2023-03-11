Destiny 2: Lightfall | How to get Final Warning

Destiny 2: Lightfall has introduced a handful of great Exotics to Destiny 2, such as the Winterbite Heavy Glaive and the Deterministic Chaos Heavy Machine Gun. But one of the most powerful (albeit situational) is the Final Warning Sidearm. It takes a while to unlock it, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s our guide on how to get the Final Warning in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

What is Final Warning?

If you’re a sidearm main in PvE (or even PvP), Final Warning is one of the best new Exotics you can go for. It’s a 450 rpm sidearm in the Strand energy class, but its firing pattern is unique. It operates more like a pocket linear fusion rifle or a bow than a sidearm. It’s intrinsic perks are as follows:

All at Once

Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them.

Pick Your Poison

Hipfiring: Projectiles will track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact.

Aiming: Projectiles have greatly increased velocity and deal extra critical hit damage to marked targets.

You need to hold the trigger in for a second to charge the shot, and then thanks to Pick Your Poison you can either track multiple targets with strandard damage, or a single target with double damage. As you can imagine, for add-clearing and PvE bosses, this is an insane gun. Pair it with Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves as a Hunter and it’s a ton of fun.

How do you get Final Warning in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Step 1: Get all the Strand Fragments

Unlock all Strand Fragments on one character to claim the quest from the Pouka Pond

This is the longest part of the quest. In order to accept the quest at all, you first need to unlock all Strand Fragments on any of your characters. This requires a whopping 2800 Strand Meditations (see our guide to farming Strand Meditations here). It will take some time, but you’ll likely want to do it anyway to make the most of the new subclass.

Step 2: Go to Veil Containment

Head to Veil Containment to retrieve Strand-inoculated items

The first step of the actual The Final Strand quest is to head to Veil Containment on the map. This is the area where you held off the Shadow Legion assault with Caiatl. You’re to retrieve Strand-incoulated items to help with your research. Unfortunately, ythe Shadow Legion remnants got there first.

Step 3: Survive the Shadow Legion ambush

Defeat Shadow Legion looters and read their orders to learn where they took the spoils

You’ll be ambushed by a huge number of Cabal looters here. All you have to do is slaughter them all mercilessly, and the retrieve an item from the Elite that comes out in the final wave.

Step 4: Board the Typhon Imperator

Retrieve the Void spectrometer from the Typhon Imperator

The orders will reveal that the looters took all the artefacts they found to the Typhon Imperator. You need to track them down, and when you come to the area seen in the Downfall campaign mission where all the tanks and Threshers are assembled in the distance, you can now drop to a bridge below you. Get ready for a long fight though, as you’ll be attacked by a Tormentor boss.

Boss-class Tormentors are different, as they can’t be Suspended by Strand or frozen solid. The fight isn’t hard, but it’s an absolute damage sponge. No enemies spawn after you kill the few that are with it either, so no heavy ammo bricks for you. Kite it around avoiding its attacks until it finally dies and you’ll recieve the blueprint for The FInal Warning.

Step 5: Return to the Hall of Heroes

Visit the Pouka Pond

Go back to the Hall of Heroes and interact with the Pouka Pond to advance to the next step.

Step 6: Tackle the Headlong Time Trial

Complete Osiris’ training course (Headlong Time Trial) in under 5:30

For many, this will be the toughest part of the quest line. You need to enter the Headlong Time Trial (indicated by the large icon on the Neomuna map) and beat it in under 5 minutes and 30 seconds. It can be tough without a fireteam, but the only real difficulty comes from the boss fight in the rotating room at the end. Conserve heavy ammo and your Super until then, and make use of the Strand nodes to swing around ahead of the laser wall.

Step 7: Return to the Hall of Heroes

Collect your prize from the Pouka Pond

Now all you have to do is fast travel back to the Hall of Heroes and you’ll receive the Final Warning sidearm, one of the best new PvE Exotics in Destiny 2. We hope our guide on how to get Final Warning in Destiny 2: Lightfall helped you out.

