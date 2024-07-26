Tekken 8 adds Lidia Sobieska from today

Tekken 8 has added Lidia Sobieska, the latest playable character to its roster from today, taking the total number of fighters to 34. Known as the ‘Warrior Prime Minister,’ Lidia hails from Poland and continues to search for justice, with a brave political stance and a refusal to give in to unjust power in an effort to earn the trust of people from all around the globe.

Lidia Sobieska is the second DLC fighter to join Tekken 8 after Eddy Gordo. Bandai Namco announced earlier this week that Heihachi will be returning to the game as part of the free story mode expansion, ‘The King of the Iron Fist Resurrection.’ If you want to get stuck into Tekken 8 but aren’t too familiar with the fighters and their history within the franchise, you can find out everything you need to know right here.

Back when the game launched at the start of the year, we said “Tekken 8 feels like a new fighter in its approach to its reliance on aggression and precision. The Heat Gauge is a fantastic addition as while it does give you an opportunity to do more damage, it also can’t be taken advantage of thanks to the small window it can be used. The story is on a massive scale that brings every fighter together for a grand tale that spans every continent, and the wealth of modes and content, especially for single player, is great. It looks incredible, and the way in which the cutscenes transition to combat always caught me off guard. Oh yeah, and Tekken Ball’s back, letting you play violent volleyball as a bear fighting a robot.”

You can watch the Lidia Sobieska Tekken 8 trailer below: