Tekken 8 roster adds Eddy Gordo from today

Bandai Namco has announced that Eddy Gordo joins the Tekken 8 roster, starting from today (April 5th), on all formats, meaning if you have the game on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series S|X, and have the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or upgrade pack, you’ll pretty much have access to Gordo the next time you play.

Gordo being added to Tekken 8 means the game now has a roster that is 32 characters-strong, with the likes of Jun Kazama present, as well as newcomers for the eight game, like Azucena, Victor Chevalier, and Reina. Eddy Gordo is the first character to be added from the Season Pass, however, and there are three further fighters being added that will be revealed later.

Check out the newest trailer, which shows Eddy Gordo in action, below:

Eddy Gordo, known as the “Indomitable Flash,” continues his journey of redemption in TEKKEN 8. As a skilled capoeira user, Eddy puts himself on a grueling training regimen and hones his moves to new levels of proficiency to exact his revenge against Kazuya Mishima.

In our review, Chris White said it “feels like a new fighter in its approach to its reliance on aggression and precision. The Heat Gauge is a fantastic addition as while it does give you an opportunity to do more damage, it also can’t be taken advantage of thanks to the small window it can be used. The story is on a massive scale that brings every fighter together for a grand tale that spans every continent, and the wealth of modes and content, especially for single player, is great. It looks incredible, and the way in which the cutscenes transition to combat always caught me off guard. Oh yeah, and Tekken Ball’s back, letting you play violent volleyball as a bear fighting a robot”.

Tekken 8 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.