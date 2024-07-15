Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus | Infinite Kettle guide

In Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus there are plenty of side quests to do, but one that’s really worth doing early is the infinite kettle. As a fundamental core of the combat, your kettle is such an important thing, and while you can upgrade it, the reward for completing the Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus infinite kettle quest is one of the biggest, assuming you do it reasonably early, and don’t ignore it until the end.

Just in case you’re somehow here by mistake we won’t spoil it here, but with our handy guide you will no longer have any frustration when it comes to solving the riddles to complete this quest, and we’ll show you the locations and tell you exactly what to do with this quest.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus infinite kettle quest: where to start?

You’ll likely come across this side quest naturally, but just in case, you need to head to the left of the main city once you find it (you can’t miss it, story based mission) and head to the mountains. Eventually you’ll pass through a mini hub of sorts, where there’s a house you can go in, and a creature inside a large kettle, who will talk to you about the mythical infinite kettle. This NPC will start the quest, telling you there are four pieces to find, and if you bring them back, he can fix it, and help you out. Sadly, all you have to go on is the following riddle:

Where waters seethe between mountain’s peak, shake the earth to reveal what you seek

Where thorns weave walls, a lone shrine stands, take leap of faith where danger lands

Amidst echoing caves and water’s fall, pour tea where the giant stands tall

From the birth of the lotus we’ve drifted afar, return and ascend to touch a hidden star

What are the solutions, and where do you go?

Some of the riddles, we’re sure you will solve yourself. But basically each of the four kettles corresponds to a specific location on the map, where you have to execute an action that is part of Bo’s skill set. You will need to be able to “ground pound” to complete this side quest, which is a story-based skill unlock you will get from the DEPTHS area.

Riddle one: “Where waters seethe between mountain’s peak, shake the earth to reveal what you seek”

Head to the Megumi Mountain area and find the giant Mountain bathing in a hot spring. To the left of him you’ll need to use the Mochi Mallet ground pound move. Do it just to the left of the bath area, and you’ll get the kettle piece.

Riddle two: “Where thorns weave walls, a lone shrine stands, take leap of faith where danger lands”

Head to Midori Forest according to the map above. To the right of this solitary save shrine, there’s a random pit of spikes that seems to lead nowhere. Jump onto them and they’ll disappear revealing a pit, and your second piece of the kettle.

Riddle three: “Amidst echoing caves and water’s fall, pour tea where the giant stands tall”

This is perhaps the one that stumped us the most, but just above the Ice Caverns region there is a large drop. When you hit the bottom (and you can’t avoid this drop, it’s story based), you will stand in front of a big background statue. Make sure you’ve taken damage somehow, and sip tea from this spot. That’s part three.

Riddle four: “From the birth of the lotus we’ve drifted afar, return and ascend to touch a hidden star”

Head all the way back to the very start of the game, using the “Forest of the Crimson Bamboo” fast travel location. You have to literally go back to the beginning of the game where you first wake up, and stand on that spot, then jump, and you’ll get the final piece of the kettle.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus infinite kettle: what’s the reward?

It may seem like nothing, but when you finally get all four parts and go back to the vendor to complete your quest, you will now fully replenish your kettle every time you save at a save point. This means no more starting a boss battle with 0 in your kettle, and it means you will be able to fill it up just by hitting “up” on the controller at a save point. It’s well worth it, especially if you’re using Kodama that uses tea from your kettle.

And there you have it. All done! Congrats.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is out on PC via Steam and consoles on July 17th.