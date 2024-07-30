Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus Steam update adds cloud saves, tweaks boss fight

Developer Squid Shock Studios has announced an update for Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, which adds cloud saves to the PC version on Steam.

In a lengthy update post on Steam itself, the team explains that for this update (1.0.7) the aim was to “tackle a few high priorities issues that were relatively easy to implement for a first patch. We wanted to push out this patch as soon as possible with the limited resources we have right now due to a lack of previous publisher support.”

The studio adds that “There are still many things that we are working on, including some strange bugs that seem to be edge cases, but we think that these initial changes alone will greatly reduce the frustrations a lot of players have been experiencing so far in their playthroughs.”

Aside cloud saves, one of the biggest complaints about Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has been regarding a late game boss battle chase sequence. To combat frustrations, save shrines have been added to the beginning of each room in the chase sequence. Interestingly, speaking to us in an interview, this section was apparently even harder before.

There are a few other changes of major note from the blog post, as follows:

The names of each area now appear on the map once the player enters the main entrance of the area for the first time.

“Bunny Blossom” map icons have now been added to the map if you have encountered them in your playthrough. Keep in mind that these might need to refresh for some players depending on when you encountered them.

The Fragile Egg quest has also been tweaked as follows: “A Saving Shrine has been added to the right of the spawn point of the fragile egg in the Western Column of the Ice Caverns. This shrine was added to mitigate backtracking as much as possible when players crack the egg.”

There has also been economy changes, with boss battles giving more resources when beaten.

Sadly this update is for PC only currently, as the developer has explained on X/Twitter that QA Support was tied in with the Humble Games deal (the publisher has basically shut down), and that the developer is exploring how it can get the console updates out, though regrets it “may take some time to put in place”.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is out now for PC and consoles.