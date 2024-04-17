Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus gets a new gameplay trailer

Humble Games and developer Squid Shock Studios has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Bo: Path of The Teal Lotus during the Japanese version of the Nintendo Indie Showcase.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is one of those games high on the list of fans of the MetroidVania genre. Although it was showcased during this Nintendo Indie show, it’s also coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on July 18th, 2024.

Here’s the trailer, below:

Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore. Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descended from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan. Explore a diverse and interconnected world in a 2.5D side-scrolling action-platformer with Metroidvania elements. Journey to a haunted castle, a thriving Japanese-inspired metropolis, and many more strange and wondrous places—then find ways to travel back and fully explore newly unlocked paths and surprises.

Here’s a list of key features from the press release:

Exploration of Japanese folklore and aesthetics – The influence of Japanese folklore can be felt beyond Bo’s unique, cut-from paper aesthetics – impacting collectibles, characters, upgrades and a variety of gameplay systems.

The influence of Japanese folklore can be felt beyond Bo’s unique, cut-from paper aesthetics – impacting collectibles, characters, upgrades and a variety of gameplay systems. Fluid aerial combat and acrobatics with increasing complexity – Gameplay aims to create a “flow state” that seamlessly blends acrobatic platforming and combat. Players unlock new abilities throughout their adventure.

Gameplay aims to create a “flow state” that seamlessly blends acrobatic platforming and combat. Players unlock new abilities throughout their adventure. Original Japanese-inspired music score – Composed by Moisés Camargo

