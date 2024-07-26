Date Everything! announced by Team 17

Team 17 Digital and Sassy Chap Games have today announced a partnership to publish the upcoming sandbox dating simulator, Date Everything! The game will feature plenty of familiar voices as players are free to try and date anything they want, from refrigerators to vacuum cleaners, laundry baskets or the air itself.
Players will don “Dateviator” glasses and start chatting up objects around their home to find out who’s who and see what magic they can make. Each dateable object has three different relationship resolutions (Love, Friend, or Hate) leading to an endless panoply of playthroughs! With a critical path tying it all together and options for a wide array of player preferences and tastes, this game has something for everyone.
“Going from voicing games to creating them was a huge leap,” said Robbie Daymond, Co-Creative Lead and Voice of the Hangers. “Thankfully we’ve got some of the best talent in the business to make Date Everything! truly unique. We’re wildly proud of our game and can’t wait for audiences to share in this adventure!”
Ray Chase, Lead Designer and Voice of the Wall added “It has been such an amazing journey to bring this audacious dream into reality – we threw everything at this game AND the kitchen sink! We’ve gotten to know these wonderfully unique characters for such a long time, and couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to a hundred or so of our friends…”
The game features the following:
- 100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.
- Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.
- Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.
- 11,000+ hand-drawn images.
- 1.2 million words and 70,000 voicelines.
- A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.
- Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers) Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more!
You can watch the trailer for Date Everything! below: