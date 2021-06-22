Super Magbot launches on PC and Nintendo Switch

Team17 and Astral Pixel have today launched magnetic puzzle-platformer Super Magbot on PC and Nintendo Switch. Super Magbot sees players guide the robotic Magbot as he tries to save his home planet of MagTek from the peril tearing through the planetary system of Magnetia. Although incapable of jumping, Magbot is armed with powerful magnetic abilities that help him traverse the many traps, platforms, and enemies he’ll encounter throughout the galaxy.

You can check out the launch trailer here:

Super Magbot key features

Harness magnetic power. Answer MagTek’s call for help, and use the power of magnets to traverse through dozens of puzzle-filled levels brought to life in colourful 16-bit retro visuals.

Unlock secrets. Find Star Fragments throughout the game world that hide further secrets along the way and add an extra layer of difficulty to Magbot's adventure.

Attract or repel competitors. Global leaderboards showcase each level's best times as players rise to the challenge to save the Magnetia system.

Assist Modes. Swap the frantic action for a relaxed puzzle experience with a mix of infinite colour charges, endless air time, and mid-level checkpoints.

Astral Pixel is a Catalan independent video game development studio formed by two brothers, Eloi Guzmán and Daniel Guzmán. They have a devotion to old-school gameplay and nostalgic 16-bit vibes. Super Magbot is their debut title. Team 17 has an extensive portfolio of over 100 titles, including Overcooked!, Yoku’s Island Express, and the iconic Worms.

Super Magbot is out now. Available on PC and Nintendo Switch.