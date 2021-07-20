Greak: Memories of Azur Demo comes to Nintendo Switch

Team17 and Navegante Entertainment have today launched a console exclusive demo for the upcoming adventure platformer, Greak: Memories of Azur on Nintendo Switch. The game introduces players to a trio of siblings trying to escape from the malevolent invading force of the Urlags. Each character has their own abilities and must work together to survive.

You can watch the Nintendo Switch demo trailer for Greak: Memories of Azur here:

In Greak: Memories of Azur the player joins siblings Greak, Adara, and Raydel as they flee the deadly invasion on their home, each sibling boasting unique abilities that will assist in their journey. Greak offers up agility and the ability to fit where others will not. Adara wields arcane magic to devastating effect. Lastly, Raydel has skill in battle and specialised gear that make him a formidable foe. The player will need to alternate seamlessly between the three siblings to best navigate the beautiful yet hostile world of Azur, taking on the enemy Urlags as they attempt to survive.

Greak: Memories of Azur Key Features:

Hand-Drawn Art and Animation. Enjoy a captivating narrative telling a story of family, home, and union, all brought to life with stunning hand-drawn art

Enjoy a captivating narrative telling a story of family, home, and union, all brought to life with stunning hand-drawn art Specially Crafted Puzzles. The player will solve intricate puzzles to navigate the world of Azur, using the three siblings’ unique abilities to flee the threat

The player will solve intricate puzzles to navigate the world of Azur, using the three siblings’ unique abilities to flee the threat Unique Gameplay. Each sibling boasts their own powers and abilities, and the player will alternate seamlessly between the trio to best navigate the world

Each sibling boasts their own powers and abilities, and the player will alternate seamlessly between the trio to best navigate the world Live Orchestra Soundtrack. Enjoy the expressive and atmospheric music themes specially created to enhance this unique adventure.

Greak: Memories of Azur launches August 17, 2021. The game will be available digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Physical editions will also be available.