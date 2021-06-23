Worms Rumble comes to Nintendo Switch and Xbox

Team17 has today launched Worms Rumble onto Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, and on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (via the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass). The release of the game, which first launched on PlayStation consoles and Steam for PC in November last year, will coincide with the availability of a brand-new and free arena – Spaceport Showdown – across all platforms.

You can see the Worms Rumble Spaceport Showdown trailer here:

Set far above the stratosphere, the Spaceport Showdown features a new, randomly generated, low-gravity mechanic that slows the action down during battle and joins the existing available maps:

Deadly Dockyard

Battlegrounds Bank

Missile Mall

Portal Park

Transforming Towers

New extra-terrestrial premium skins, banners, and emotes will help acclimatise the weapon-toting annelids to their new surroundings. A free exclusive outfit, the Series Green Hoodie, will be available to Xbox players, while those on Nintendo Switch can enjoy the free Patchwork Bear outfit.

Worms Rumble key features

Fast-paced, arena action. Open fire in six varied arenas in up-to-32-player, real-time combat across five solo and team-based game modes, including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and the battle royale mode, Last Worm Standing.

Open fire in six varied arenas in up-to-32-player, real-time combat across five solo and team-based game modes, including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and the battle royale mode, Last Worm Standing. Take aim across the platforms. Take on friends, frenemies, and unfamiliars whatever the platform, with cross-play matchmaking.

Take on friends, frenemies, and unfamiliars whatever the platform, with cross-play matchmaking. Make your Worm it’s own. Choose and unlock over 1000 options to fully customise your worm, from outfits and hats to eye colour and teeth shape. Further personalise the weapons they wield with additional skins to unlock.

Choose and unlock over 1000 options to fully customise your worm, from outfits and hats to eye colour and teeth shape. Further personalise the weapons they wield with additional skins to unlock. Lock and load your arsenal. Crates across the arenas contain a host of weapons and items, including fan favourites like the Sheep Launcher, Holy Hand Grenade, and Grapple Gun.

Crates across the arenas contain a host of weapons and items, including fan favourites like the Sheep Launcher, Holy Hand Grenade, and Grapple Gun. Regular Lab events. The time-limited event Lab mode provides preset maps, weapons, and gameplay mechanics for players to master and unlock new skins

Worms Rumble is out now. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. A physical release for Worms Rumble is coming to all console platforms on July 13, 2021.