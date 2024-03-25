The ePremier League Champions 23/24 are Manchester City

Over the weekend the ePremier League Champions were crowned, and the two day event was won by Manchester City, with Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt and Matias Bonanno beating Brighton 1-0 (Hunt) and then Bonanno drawing 1-1 with Marc Marley

On the victory, Hunt said ““I’ve finally got my second ePremier League title! I have come so close to winning it again, and now, being the only player to win two ePL titles, it’s a massive achievement. To win it for City, alongside Matias who played brilliantly, means so much”.

Manchester City had a fairly easy way through to the closing stages of the ePremier League, having won 7-0 and 6-0 in the quarter finals and semi-finals respectively.

Matias Bonnano said: “We’re so happy to get over the line and win the ePremier League title for City. The quality of this year’s competition is some of the best that I have known, so we had to work well together throughout the tournament. Credit to Brighton, it was a tough Grand Final and they didn’t give us an easy time. I really enjoyed playing alongside Tekkz who gave me a vital advantage. What a win!”.

The teams were competing for a £100,000 prize pool, with the first place netting £30,000, second place £15,000, all the way down to 9th-20th getting £1650 each. Manchester City winning meant that Bonanno and Hunt got £15,000 each, while the ePremier League runners up Brighton netted Marc Marley and Jayden Groden £7500 each.

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer Will Brass said: “Congratulations to Tekkz, Matias and Manchester City on winning the 2023/24 ePremier League title. After being crowned our inaugural ePL Champion in 2019, Tekkz has now become the first player to win the title twice, doing so with two clubs in two different formats”, adding: “we have seen exciting action throughout this year’s tournament and particularly in the final stages, which were packed with drama”.

Brass continued, adding: “We introduced a new format to this year’s finals, which took place over two full weekends to give more fans around the world the opportunity to watch gamers representing their favourite Premier League clubs in a competitive tournament. Many thanks to EA SPORTS FC for their continued support, enabling us to grow the tournament year-on-year, and to our broadcast partners who once again brought the excitement to a global audience. The ePremier League will continue to evolve each season and we are already looking forward to next year’s instalment”.

If you want to catch up on the action you can check it out on the official Premier League YouTube Channel.