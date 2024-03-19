ePremier League finals will be broadcast live this weekend

EA has announced that the ePremier League champion for FC 24 will be crowned at this weekend’s tournament, and it’ll be broadcast live on not just digital platforms, but on Sky Sports and TNT Sports as well.

It’ll all be taking place over the weekend of March 23-24, and will be happening at Elstree Film Studios. You can, of course, tune in via YouTube and Twitch as usual, but if you want to watch on the sofa on your TV, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are your go to channels. The action is from 4pm to 9pm UK time for the Knockout Stages on Saturday 23rd March, while the grand finals will take place the following day on Sunday 24th March, from 4pm to 8:30pm UK time.

If you do watch digitally, there are rewards and in-game objectives on offer, including Kits, TIFOs, stadium themes, and crests. All of them must be earned and claimed by March 31st, and we’ve listed them below. The first one is just for watching, while the other three are in-game objectives.

Watch the ePremier League on March 23rd or 24th for at least at least 60 minutes: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Complete all the ePremier League in-game objectives: Premium Gold Pack

Score 4 goals with a player from the Premier League: ePremier League Home Kit and Badge

Win 3 games with the ePremier League Home Kit equipped: ePremier League TIFo and Stadium Theme

The ePremier League (ePL) is now in its sixth season and has attracted some of the world’s best EA SPORTS FC players. Each Premier League club is represented by two finalists, one on each console (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5). This includes some of the best EA SPORTS FC Pro players in the world, such as 2019/20 winner Tom Leese, representing Tottenham Hotspur, and inaugural Champion Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt, who is playing on behalf of Manchester City for the first time.

In terms of the tournament itself, Manchester City are represented by Tekkz and Bonanno, while Brighton are represented by Marc and Jayden. Luton has tayh99 and LukeDowning, while Liverpoool has Dariosh and Stringrayjnr. Those are the four teams who won the group stage, but the remaining teams are Bournemouth, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Manchester United, Newcastle, Notting Forest, Sheffield United, Spurs, West Ham, and Wolves.

The teams are competing for a £100,000 prize pool, with the first place netting £30,000, second place £15,000, all the way down to 9th-20th getting £1650 each.