EA Sports FC 24 player of the month shortlist for October announced

EA Sports has announced the choices for the EA Sports FC 24 player of the month for October 2023, giving fans a chance to vote. The winner from the shortlist will be announced next Friday (10th October) morning, and there’s some cracking players to choose from.

The shortlist for EA Sports FC 24 player of the month this time is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Brentford’s Mbeumo, Wovles’ Pedro Neto, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Spurs’ Romero, and Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

Heung Min Son won the player of the month for September, with James Maddison getting August’s award. And the fact Romero is in the list means Spurs (currently top of the Premier League) do have a chance to make a hat-trick clean sweep of EA Sports FC 24 player of the month awards.

That said, because this is voted for by the fans, it’ll come down to popularity, and also who the players want to get a boost on their card. Salah is already rated 89, though he’s been in form in front of goal (5 in October). Mbeumo has been pretty consistent now for a while (2 goals, 2 assists), filling in for Brentford where Ivan Toney is unable to play. Pedro Neto, too, has been in excellent form (with three assists), and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz easily justifies his selection in the shortlist, with his 2 goals and 1 assist from midfield.

The lowest rated player is Pedro Neto (77), but we’d guess that’ll be boosted to an 80+ card if he wins, while Rice’s 85 CDM position might get a boost to his stats pushing him even higher too. But it’s really anyone’s guess who will actually win the player of the month awards for the game this time.

Elsewhere, as you’d expect Jude Bellingham is nominated for the La Liga POTM award, and will almost certainly win that one ahead of Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Isco, and Aleix Garcia.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.