EA Sports FC 24: release date and cover star revealed

EA Sports FC 24 has finally received a ton of information regarding a release date, new leagues, and features, as well as the new cover star, at the reveal livestream. We’ve put together all the details below on everything revealed so far about EA Sports FC 24, so read on to find out everything you need to know before it releases.
EA Sports FC 24: When will it release?
The game will release on September 29, 2023. However if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game, you will get access one week earlier, from September 22, 2023.
What new leagues will be available?
EA has announced that for the first time, players will be able to enjoy Liga F – the women’s Spanish League – as well as the Frauen-Bundesliga, in Germany. This is in addition to the WSL and Division 1 Féminine already available in previous titles.
It was also confirmed that an exclusive contract has been reached with UEFA for the Champions League for the rights to that tournament. A similar agreement has been reached with the Premier League for exclusivity too.
Any mode updates?
During the live stream, it was also revealed that for the first time, Ultimate Team will be incorporating women players. This now means there are even more options to design your perfect squad of players.
EA Sports FC 24 Cover star
And at the end of the live stream, after appearances from Alex Scott, Luis Figo, Didier Drogba, and Ronaldinho, it was announced that Erling Haaland will be the cover star for EA Sports FC 24.
