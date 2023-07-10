EA Sports FC 24 new trailer and Ultimate Edition cover revealed

EA Sports has today unveiled the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover as well as a new trailer for their upcoming football title. The new cover features some of the game’s top players alongside past legends of the beautiful game.

You can check out the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover below:

You can check out the new trailer for EA Sports FC 24 below, showcasing the mix of top footballing stars, both past and present:

The trailer is captured entirely in EA Sports’ Frostbite Engine, and fans can watch the FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover come to life and get a first look at the new game. Voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and writer, the film speaks to EA Sports’ commitment to bringing the global EA Sports FC community closer than they’ve ever been to The World’s Game and invites fans to be part of the future of football. One that’s being built for fans, by fans.

In addition, to kick off a whole new chapter and in celebration of EA Sports FC, the global football community is invited to Join the Club at a special live stream event on July 13th. This event will feature a keynote from executive spokespeople & special guests, including details on the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 title, and reveal the highly anticipated Standard Edition global cover athlete.

You can check out that live stream here:

Keep an eye on God is a Geek for more future updates on EA Sports FC 24, as and when we get it.