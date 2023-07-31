Ballon d’Or coming to EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode

Today, EA Sports FC announced that it is bringing the Ballon d’Or to EA Sports FC 24. Players will be able to receive the famous trophy in EA Sports FC 24 Player Career mode.

Since 1956, every year France Football has awarded the Ballon d’Or to the best male and female football player of the season. New features in both Player and Manager Career in EA Sports FC 24 will help players control their footballing destiny even further. Achieving an incredible individual season in Player Career will activate the newly designed Ballon d’Or animation.

You can learn more about the new feature in Career Mode in FC 24, by checking out the Career Mode Deep Dive presentation below:

David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA Sports FC, had this to say:

We’re delighted to bring the prestigious Ballon d’Or into EA Sports FC. Including these iconic trophies in-game furthers our efforts to provide players with the most authentic and inspiring football experiences possible.

Kevin Benharrats, CEO of Amaury Media, added:

It has been a pleasure to collaborate with EA marketing teams. We are proud of this new partnership for the Ballon d’Or, we hope it will contribute to EA Sports FC success.

EA Sports FC 24 will be available to play on September 29, 2023, with early access through the Ultimate Edition available as of September 22, 2023. Fans that pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 22, 2023, will receive a number of player benefits, including an untradeable UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team Hero item in November.

EA Sports FC 24 will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

