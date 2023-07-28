EA Sports FC 24 heroes | Full Squad list

The EA Sports FC 24 heroes list is something fans of previous FIFA titles will be very much looking forward to. After releasing a handful of EA Sports FC 24 heroes a day for a while, showing off the likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Gianluca Vialli, Alex Scott, and Carlos Tevez, we now have the full list that will be available when the game releases on September 29th (though you can get it earlier via the Ultimate Edition).

For those that don’t know, heroes are cards from Ultimate Team that were originally started in FIFA 22, with the intention to highlight players that were well known and some of the best out there, but didn’t quite make it to the fabled list of hard-to-get icons in Ultimate Team, like Pele, Van Der Sar, and many, many others. In FIFA 23 players like Ledley King, Ricardo Carvalho, Diego Forlan, and Peter Crouch. Sometimes EA has even downgraded players from Icon to Hero, such as Bolton legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who was an Icon in FIFA 22, and a Hero in FIFA 23.

On top of just being great looking, the EA Sports FC 23 heroes, or rather their cards, will likely bring the same chemistry (full) to teams making them easy to slot in, while also boosting their chemistry by two points if they’re from the same league as other players. They also boost by one chem point if they are from the same country.

Enough talk, then, it’s time to check out the full list of EA Sports FC 24 heroes.

Alex Scott (England WSL)

Carlos Tévez (Premier League)

Gianluca Vialli (Serie A)

Wesley Sneijder (Serie A)

Bixente Lizarazu (Bundesliga)

Nwankwo Kanu

Nadine Keßler

Ludovic Giuly

John Arne Riise

Paulo Futre

Dimitar Berbatov (Bundesliga)

Sonia Bompastor (France Division 1F)

Jari Litmanen (Eredivisie)

Rui Costa (Serie A)

Paulo Futre (Liga Portugal)

Vincent Kompany (Premier League)

Ramires (Premier League)

Steve McManaman (LaLiga)

DaMarcus Beasley (Eredivise)

The player cards are all illustrated by Marvel Comics artist J.L. Giles, and the Ultimate Edition of the game (if pre-ordered before August 22nd) will come with one of the 19 heroes in their Ultimate Team.

“Marvel’s player illustrations are fantastic, and beautifully embody the heroic on-the-pitch efforts of these football legends who played in the UEFA Club Competitions – now reimagined in EA SPORTS FC 24,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “Our continued collaboration with Marvel Entertainment is built on creativity, innovation and inclusion, and we’re thrilled to represent both men’s and women’s Ultimate Team Heroes in the game this year”.