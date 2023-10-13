EA Sports FC Premier League player of the month for September is Son Heung-min

EA has announced that the Premier league player of the month for EA Sports FC 24 in September is Spurs’ Son Heung-Min.

The award means he gets a special card, and it’s 89 rated with a Striker position. Son’s POTM card for EA Sports FC in September gives him 89 pace, 91 shooting, 84 passing, 86 dribbling, 44 defending, and 73 physical. His original card is an 87 Left Winger with 87 pace, 88 shooting, 80 passing, 84 dribbling, 42 defending, and 70 physical, so it’s a pretty big upgrade if you can manage to get the card in a pack.

The previous month’s winner in the Premier League was James Maddison, another Tottenham Hotspur player, which seems fair enough since the team is unbeaten in the league, and currently top while the Premier League is in a two week international break. Son beat out Julian Alvarez of Man City, Jarrod Bowen at West Ham, Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United, Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, and Pedro Neto from Wolves.

Elsewhere, you can still vote for your Bundesliga player of the month, with the players offered up for the award being: Guirassy, Boniface, Grimaldo, Kane, Fuhrich, and Sane. Takefusa Kubo is the September POTM in EA Sports FC 24 for the Spanish La Liga, while the voting for the Italian Serie A has closed, and the winner (between Berardi, Chiesa, Colpani, Di Lorenzo, Rafael Leao, and Martinez) will be announced soon. The French Uber Eats league is also still up for voting, and it’s between Bulka, Moffi, and Bizot, with Monaco’s Takumi Minamino the previous month’s winner.

In our review of EA Sports FC 24, Chris White said “EA Sports FC 24 continues to improve the moment-to-moment gameplay, and the HyperMotion technology is noticeable from the moment you play with the best teams in the world. PlayStyles are also a fantastic addition, adding even more levels of authenticity to matches, along with unpredictable action that causes you to play to each player’s strengths. Careers have had some decent additions, but aren’t a huge step away from FIFA 23, and UT Evolutions give you more control over certain cards throughout the season. It may not have the same name anymore, but EA Sports is still the king of football games”.

EA Sports is out now for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.