EA Sports FC teams up with UEFA for digital library of training practices

EA Sports has confirmed that a collaboration between EA Sports FC 24 and UEFA means a new free digital library of training drills is now available as part of the FC Futures Initiative.

The idea behind this is that players, teachers, and coaches can use the library to create real-world training sessions and drills based on dribbling, passing, defending, and finishing drills from EA Sports FC 24 itself. The drills are voiced by coaches who offers tip, and are available in six different languages, via this link.

For example, the below Angle Gates video shows a clip from the game (EA Sports FC 24), and has voiceover from Arsenal legend Ian Wright, and one of the best coaches in the game, Emma Hayes (Chelsea FC Women’s team manager). The drills break down what equipment you need to re-create the drill, and gives tips from Wright and Hayes to make the most of your time with the drill.

As well as Ian Wright and Emma Hayes, there are a total of 12 FC Futures ambassadors, from ex-players to coaches, as follows: Dejan Kulusevski, Vero Boquete, Zico, Marta, Gianfranco Zola, Bixente Lizarazu, Patrizia Panico, Simone Laudehr, Ian Wright, Emma Hayes, Laura Georges, and Fernando Morientes.

“It’s an honour to have UEFA’s support and backing for FC Futures” said James Salmon, Senior Director, Brand at EA Sports. “We share the belief that integrating real-world football with digital EA Sports FC experiences offers a unique opportunity to engage and inspire fans in active and interactive play. Joining forces for these moments, whether it’s events such as the festival of football or FC Futures’ new free online training practices, it’s extremely powerful.”

“UEFA is delighted to endorse EA Sports’ innovative venture, seamlessly merging virtual and real-world football experiences,” said Zvonimir Boban, UEFA Technical Director and Chief of Football. “This initiative offers youngsters a multi-dimensional engagement with the sport and provides an inclusive platform for players and coaches of all levels. That is precisely the leading idea of the UEFA Grassroots Programme – to keep football accessible, safe and fun for everybody who wants to participate while fostering a strong bond with local clubs, schools and communities”.

At a recent event, there were 50 young players brought together from schools and clubs who took part in the drills as well as small-sided games. Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski was part of the sessions, and it all ended up with EA Sports FC donating £10,000 worth of equipment to help coaches out.

“I learned to play football in this area and have so much to give back. I’m very excited to be a part of this incredibly important event which I believe will really inspire Sweden’s next generation of footballers,” said Dejan Kulusevski. “Festivals like this offer so much to the community and, combined with EA Sports’ training practices, are a great opportunity for everyone involved. I only wish I’d had access to these tips and tricks when I was learning to dribble at a young age!”