Dread Delusion launches final content update: Creature Island

Developer Lovely Hellplace and publisher DreadXP have announced the final content up for Dread Delusion, and it’s out today.

The team launched Dread Delusion just a few months ago, and plans to “wrap things up with a bang for the nostalgia-packed adventure” with this final content update, today. Lovely Hellplace says it “brings a plethora of new content for those who have conquered the skies, as well as adventurers still making their way through the frontiers, including a new island, a hard mode, and more.”

Check out a recent trailer, below, as well as all the info on Creature Island, from the press release.

Starting today, explore the innards of an ancient squid as you traverse through the Cephalok, a magical creature filled with rare materials, where legends tell of some Wikkans who built a castle inside of its shell. Using your sky-faring airship, travel to this new expanse and discover the secrets held within. Encounter new enemies, including the Dredgers, who have claimed the Cephalok as their home, and acquire new powerful, late-game items. Discover the mystery surrounding this strange new creature and why it’s shown up in the Oneiric Isles! Expect new materials and equipment too, new airship components to further customize your flying vessel, new ore and weapons, and more. Veterans of the floating islands are now able to face a new challenge with Dread Delusion’s Hard Mode. In this mode, seasoned players will have to retool their playstyle for the increased challenge. Enemies can take more punishment and deal more in turn, and players will encounter new enemy groups and formations. Attacks will ask more of your resources, with strikes and incantations costing more mana and stamina. Items and ingredients will be harder to come by, forcing players to plan and be more efficient out there in the isles. Dread Delusion is an open-world RPG in a beautiful retro 3D aesthetic, with gameplay inspired by classic RPGs of the 2000s that any fan of the genre’s classics will love and recognize. The adventure delivers engaging narrative and imaginative world-building through its many multiple-ending quests, flexible gameplay options, and a multitude of places to explore, questlines to unweave, and locals to meet. A keen mind or charming wit can prove just as useful as a sharp sword and mighty spells– your decisions have the power to shape how the story unfolds in this modern yet very retro take on the genre. Build your character to face obstacles the way you want. There’s always an alternative to combat: charm NPCs, pick locks, harness forbidden knowledge, and more…

Dread Delusion is out now for PC via Steam and is currently on sale at 20% off to celebrate the launch of the final update.