Dread Delusion leaving early access on May 14th

Publisher DreadXP has announced that the open-world RPG Dread Delusion will be leaving early access on PC on May 14th, where it’ll hit 1.0 and be “out”, after a few years of early access development.

The full release of Dread Delusion will add a new realm called “The Underlands”, new towns, endgame content, cursed enemies, new quests, lots more dialogue, and “much more” says the team. When it hits 1.0 it’ll cost $19.99 USD / £15.49 GBP / €16.79 EUR, but there will also be a discount on the game between May 9th and 16th as it’s part of the LudoNarraCon festival on Steam.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

The world is broken. Its surface seethes with an undead curse, while humanity clings to flying continents in the sky. From mushroom forests to undead mausoleums, these strange places and their denizens await you. Will you find a way to mend this fractured world – or seek power and profit for yourself? Dread Delusion delivers engaging narrative and imaginative worldbuilding through its many multiple-ending quests and flexible gameplay style that any fan of the genre’s classics will love and recognize. Carve your own path, explore many fantasy towns, venture forth on quests, and speak with the locals to unravel the strange world around you. A keen mind or charming wit can prove just as useful as a sharp sword and mighty spells– your decisions have the power to shape how the story unfolds.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

A world-spanning quest to decide the fate of the land in a beautiful retro 3D aesthetic and full of unique characters, creatures, challenges, and treasure.

Build your character to face challenges the way you want. There’s always an alternative to combat: charm NPCs, pick locks, harness forbidden knowledge and more…

Use Smithing and Alchemy to upgrade equipment – turn a rusty blade into a Master Crafted Clockwork Sword.

Gameplay inspired by classic RPGs of the 2000s.

Wield a variety of powerful spells and potions to bend reality to your will.

Join or Oppose various Factions as they pursue their own goals

Dread Delusion is out now in early access on PC via Steam, and releases fully on May 14th.