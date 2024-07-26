Double Fine PsychOdyssey documentary getting limited Blu-ray set

Double Fine Productions and Limited Run Games have today revealed a limited Blu-ray set for the documentary series, Double Fine PsychOdyssey. Fans can now pre-order the set exclusively via the Limited Run website until August 25, with only 2,000 copies being made.
The most revealing and honest documentary on video game production comes to a close after nearly 9 years of continuous coverage. Embedded within the world-famous Double Fine Productions game development studio, a small video team follows the daily trials and tribulations of a volatile and mysterious industry. Facing the pressure to produce a worthy sequel to their hit game Psychonauts, the studio must confront overly ambitious designs, poor morale, technical challenges and financial woes, all during a turbulent span of time for the world. Double Fine PsychOdyssey has been heralded as not just the best video game doc out there but as a peerless work of art about the creative process itself.
The documentary includes plenty of cool content across two bonus discs, featuring extended interviews, backer updates, deleted scenes, promotional videos, never-before-seen content, as well as all 33 episodes of the highly-acclaimed documentary. There’s also an exclusive 80-page booklet that folows the story of the documentary from the perspective of 2 Player Productions.
- Deluxe packaging containing an exclusive SteelBook® and an individually numbered Slipcase featuring Michael Firman’s artwork adapted by Double Fine’s Tom Kiss
- The complete Double Fine PsychOdyssey series, newly mastered for Blu-ray presentation with included English subtitles
- Deleted scenes from the series and all-new interviews with the Psychonauts 2 team
- Unreleased internal videos of Psychonauts 2’s gameplay at various stages of development
- An 80-page color booklet of behind-the-scenes essays by the 2 Player Productions team
You can watch the trailer below: