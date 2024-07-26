Double Fine PsychOdyssey documentary getting limited Blu-ray set

The most revealing and honest documentary on video game production comes to a close after nearly 9 years of continuous coverage. Embedded within the world-famous Double Fine Productions game development studio, a small video team follows the daily trials and tribulations of a volatile and mysterious industry. Facing the pressure to produce a worthy sequel to their hit game Psychonauts, the studio must confront overly ambitious designs, poor morale, technical challenges and financial woes, all during a turbulent span of time for the world. Double Fine PsychOdyssey has been heralded as not just the best video game doc out there but as a peerless work of art about the creative process itself.