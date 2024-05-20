Podcast 550: Foundry, Animal Well, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

After a bit of a hiatus, the podcast is back and the games we have to talk about are an eclectic bunch, really running the gamut.

If you’re a Patreon supporter and have been keeping up on things in our Discord, you’ll know that Adam and Chris Hyde are hopelessly addicted to factory building game Foundry. The safe and nice, peril-free world has them utterly compelled to build forever and more. Could this truly be a Satisfactory beater?

But on the other hand, Chris Hyde has also been banging his head against puzzle game Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, which Adam has also tried, and, well, has given up on, for now. Elsewhere, Animal Well is a new MetroidVania, and it’s got zero combat, so of course Lyle has been all over that one.

